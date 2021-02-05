Judge sets bail hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse next week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge will hold a hearing next week on whether to arrest or increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse.

The hearing comes after the 18-year-old from Illinois who’s accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer allegedly failed to update his address with the court.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys say he moved into an undisclosed “safe house” after he posted $2 million bond in November to get out of jail. They don’t want to give out the address unless it’s sealed.

Prosecutors have asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to issue a new arrest warrant and raise Rittenhouse’s bail by $200,000. Schroeder scheduled a hearing for Thursday.