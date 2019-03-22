Judge Temporarily Overturns Lame Duck Laws

MADISON, WI (AP)–A judge on Thursday temporarily blocked Wisconsin Republicans’ contentious lame-duck laws limiting the powers of new Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who immediately used his restored authority to pull the state out of a multistate challenge to the Affordable Care Act.

Dane County Circuit Judge Richard Niess brushed aside GOP concerns that striking down the lame-duck laws would leave thousands of other statutes passed in so-called extraordinary sessions susceptible to challenge.

Republican legislative leaders vowed to appeal and predicted the ruling would ultimately be overturned. Wisconsin’s Supreme Court, which would have the final say, is controlled 4-3 by conservatives.