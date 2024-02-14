Judge To Consider Whether To Remove District Attorney Fani Willis From Georgia Election Case

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has scheduled a hearing on a motion to bar Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from continuing to pursue her election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.

That hearing is slated for Thursday.

A defense attorney in the case argued in a court filing last month that a romantic relationship between Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade disqualifies them both.

The filing says Willis personally benefited from the prosecution when Wade paid for vacations for the pair, creating a conflict of interest.

Willis has acknowledged the relationship but has said it has no bearing on the serious criminal charges against Trump and others.