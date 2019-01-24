Judge unseals most of Racine open records case

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge has decided to unseal most of the documents in a lawsuit challenging the city of Racine’s decisions to withhold an alderwoman’s records.

Sandra Weidner sued in 2017 to force the city to release emails she sent to constituents. The city’s attorney contends the emails are confidential. Racine County Circuit Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz took the unusual step of sealing the case last year.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports lawyers for the newspaper, USA Today Network-Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council sought to intervene. The judge met with all the parties on Dec. 5 and agreed to unseal most of the case. He allowed the city to redact portions of documents, however.

Freedom of Information Council President Bill Lueders says there was no reason to seal the case.