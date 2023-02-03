Judges Hear Appeal From Victim’s Family In Adnan Syed Case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Adnan Syed, whose murder case rose to prominence through the hit podcast “Serial,” appeared in court Thursday in Maryland, where a three-judge panel considered whether the victim’s family experienced improper treatment when a Baltimore court overturned Syed’s conviction last year, allowing his release after more than two decades behind bars.

The Appellate Court of Maryland will issue a ruling within 90 days.

Family of Hae Min Lee, Syed’s high school ex-girlfriend who was strangled to death in 1999, have argued their rights were violated because they didn’t receive enough notice about the hearing that freed Syed.

The judges considered that question and others, including whether the appeal is moot.