Juror Question Gets Beach Park Murder Convict an Appellate Court Hearing

(Waukegan, IL) An appellate court will look into the murder conviction of a Beach Park man. Armando Trejo is serving a life sentence for bludgeoning his wife and stepson to death with a baseball bat back in 2015. The question the higher court will look into, is whether or not three potential Hispanic jurors were challenged and dismissed by prosecutors in an improper manner before the 2019 trial began. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Reinhart said he will wait for more details on the hearing before he makes any kind of detailed comment…but he did say that he believed that Trejo had a fair and racially balanced jury.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-5-21)