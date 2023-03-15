Jurors Hear Of Defendant’s Alleged Moves After Victim’s Disappearance

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Jurors in the trial of Zachariah Anderson heard from witnesses about the defendants moves after Rosalio Gutierrez’s disappearance in 2020.

Kenosha police and a store manager testified that Anderson went to a Walmart in Saukville the day after the alleged murder and purchased cleaning supplies.

Anderson paid for the items and left the store in his van.

Later investigators would find Gutierrez’s blood inside that van.

They also found evidence that the inside of the van was bleached and part of the carpet was removed.

Anderson is charged with stalking and homicide in Gutierrez’s disappearance.