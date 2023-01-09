Jury Selection in New Jensen Trial Set For Monday
January 9, 2023 6:41AM CST
By Pete Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Jury selection is getting underway Monday in the new trial of Mark Jensen.
Jensen is getting a new trial on charges that he killed his wife Julie, after he was convicted of homicide in 2008.
Multiple court rulings paved the way for the new trial-including by both the appellate and Wisconsin Supreme Court.
At the heart of the prosecution’s case in the first trial was a letter by Julie Jensen in which she implicated her husband in her potential death.
The letter is no longer allowed into evidence.
The trial is expected to last five weeks.