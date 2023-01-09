Jury Selection in New Jensen Trial Set For Monday

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Jury selection is getting underway Monday in the new trial of Mark Jensen.

Jensen is getting a new trial on charges that he killed his wife Julie, after he was convicted of homicide in 2008.

Multiple court rulings paved the way for the new trial-including by both the appellate and Wisconsin Supreme Court.

At the heart of the prosecution’s case in the first trial was a letter by Julie Jensen in which she implicated her husband in her potential death.

The letter is no longer allowed into evidence.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.