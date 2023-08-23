Justice Department Announces Charges Against Hundreds Of Alleged COVID-19 Fraudsters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have been charged with the theft of more than $830 million in COVID-19 emergency aid following a nationwide operation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday.

The May-through-July operation underscores how pervasive the fraud was and the time it takes for law enforcement officials to hunt down, charge and convict people who stole money during a national emergency.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that his department’s work to find and prosecute people who stole pandemic relief funds is far from over.