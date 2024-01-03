Justice Department Sues Texas Over Law That Would Let Police Arrest Migrants Who Enter US Illegally

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Texas over a new law that would allow police in the state to arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses Texas of violating the U.S. government’s authority over immigration enforcement.

Under the Texas law, migrants could either agree to a Texas judge’s order to leave the U.S. or be prosecuted on misdemeanor charges of illegal entry.

Migrants who don’t leave could face arrest again under more serious felony charges.

The law is set to take effect in March.