Juvenile Charged in January Shooting Near Zion-Benton High School

(Zion, IL) An arrest has been announced in a shooting that took place earlier this year near the Zion-Benton High School. Back on January 31st, someone opened fire on a group of people leaving a high school basketball game. No one was hit by gunfire, and the suspect fled the school’s parking lot at a high rate of speed. Police say they interviewed the targeted group, but no one would offer any information on the alleged shooter. The investigation eventually led to a 17-year-old Round Lake boy who had escaped from juvenile detention in 2022. That unnamed teen was taken into custody March 8th in Gurnee, and had a gun on him when he was arrested. He has been returned to juvenile detention and faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Police say other charges are pending for other alleged crimes committed since his escape.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-15-23)