Juvenile Faces Charges After Lake County Police Involved Shooting

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Authorities in Round Lake Beach have announced an update from a police involved shooting last week. The incident took place when a juvenile pointed a gun at police on March 23rd in the 13-hundred block of Ridgeway Avenue. One officer on scene fired at the juvenile but did not hit him. The gun the boy possessed turned out to be a realistic looking replica weapon. That juvenile now faces two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, as well as one count each of assault with a firearm to police, aggravated battery to a police officer and disorderly conduct. That suspect is said to be in the custody of his parents…and further details about the incident have not been released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-29-22)