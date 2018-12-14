K-Town Rewind 12/14/18

Charges have been filed in the death of Deonte White. 23 year old Dayquan Christian is charged with reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon in the Nov 18th homicide. Police allege that Christian fled the scene of the crime-an alley between 25th and 26th avenues near 67th street. Records say officers arrested Christian after allegedly fleeing in his car from the scene. A short chase preceded the arrest. After the chase a second person fled the vehicle. He’s identified as Derek Bryant Jr. Christian is due back in court next month and is being held on half a million dollars bond.

The man accused of killing a Kenosha man in his apartment made his first court appearance yesterday. 39 year old Daniel Vanderpool allegedly stabbed Jason Killips to death and stole his car. Prosecutors say that Vanderpool is the prime suspect in the homicide but they are awaiting tests on evidence found with Vanderpool, reportedly including bloody socks. Investigators want to see if they can match them to Killips death. Killips was found dead in his northside Kenosha apartment on Nov 30th. Vanderpool is being held on 100-thousand dollars bond.

A Kenosha County Supervisor says he will not run for reelection because of the frequent attacks against him and the state of local politics. 15th district County Board Supervisor Joe Cardinali told WLIP News that while being appointed to the County Board earlier this year was one of most humbling events of his life, several attacks against him have taken their toll. “Since I’ve gotten on (the county board) I’ve had a stream of nasty attacks against me simply because of political differences,” Cardinali said. He says that the nasty state of national politics has trickled down to the local level. “Everybody can agree that national level politics has gotten so filled with hate and anger…and all the nastiness. It trickles down to local levels and Kenosha is no different.” Earlier this year allegations that Cardinali harassed a woman were dismissed in court. Cardinali says his departure is not connected to that case.

An environmental law center is suing the state Department of Natural Resources over the agency’s refusal to hand over records related to diverting Lake Michigan water for a new Foxconn Technology Group plant. Midwest Environmental Advocates in May challenged DNR approval of a city of Racine request to pull millions of gallons from the lake daily for the plant. MEA filed a lawsuit Dec. 3 alleging the DNR hasn’t fully complied with an August request for records relating to the diversion. The DNR supplied some records in October but withheld others, saying they were protected under attorney-client privilege or they were drafts. The lawsuit demands a judge either order the records released or confirm they’re drafts or attorney-client privilege applies. DNR spokesman Jim Dick declined comment.

A Bradford High School teacher is on paid leave after reportedly using a racial slur during class. The incident happened on November 29th and was caught on video. In a statement KUSD says that they were only made aware of the incident yesterday and opened an investigation. No further details have officially been released. Students in the class told channel 58 that the incident began with a student using a slur against another student in the class. The teacher allegedly chimed in and said that she knew of a person who was comfortable with the language in the past and therefore allowed it. KUSD says that no additional details can be released due to personal privacy issues.