K-Town Rewind 12/7/18

Kenosha Police continue their work on the homicide from last weekend. 36 year old Jason Killips was found dead in his apartment on the 3800 block of 15th street by officers late Friday night. The police went there for a welfare check, but few other details are known. Killips was a Carthage College student. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the college said Killips enrolled this fall to earn a degree in chemistry and mathematics. Carthage counselors and Campus Pastor Kara Baylor are available for Carthage students who need additional support. If you have any information on the case, please contact Kenosha Police. Investigators say they have a person of interest in custody in the murder. The man was arrested in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Police aren’t saying much about the suspect. Lt James Beller from KPD told WLIP News only that they believe the person to be involved in Killips’ death. Authorities also say they’re looking for the victim’s stolen vehicle. It’s a 2017 Honda Accord with Wisconsin license plate 270-WRK. Beller says that if you see the stolen car, notify police immediately.

The victim is thought to be acquainted with the person in custody and they do not believe Killips’ murder was a random act of violence.

We have more information about a crash that snarled traffic on the interstate Sunday night. A State Trooper and tow truck driver escaped serious injury from the crash. Reports say that the trooper was in his squad car on the I near highway ML when it was hit by an alleged drunk driver shortly before 7:30 PM . A tow truck driver was working on removing a vehicle from an earlier crash while the trooper was working on paperwork. The impact from the crash sent the tow driver into the median. The driver and the officer were taken to the hospital and released. Investigators say that the person who crashed into the two had three child passengers in the car. They were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The teenager who hit and severely injured a couple in a grocery store parking lot has been sentenced. 18 year old Isaiah DeGroot will spend more than three decades in prison and more than 20 years on probation after he’s released. The incident happened in January 2017 in the Mt Pleasant Festival Foods parking lot. Cheryl Coopman lost her leg and arm as well as part of her brain. Her husband Jeff had a leg amputated and suffered multiple broken bones. DeGroot pleaded guilty to two counts of felony hit and run and four counts of bail jumping. He plead no contest on several other charges.

A 16 year old was hit while crossing the street Monday and was injured. The girl was crossing 60th street at Pershing Boulevard around 6:30 AM and was hit by an SUV that was headed east. The 26 year old driver apparently had the right of way with a flashing yellow light. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. The teen suffered non-life threatening but serious injuries and was taken to Children’s Hospital. No official condition has been released. Her 15 year old sister witnessed the crash but was not injured.