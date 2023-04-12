K9 Dax Bites Subject After Barricade Situation in Ingleside

(Ingleside, IL) A man wanted on warrants for violating an order of protection is behind bars thanks to a Lake County Sheriff’s K9. Officials say Richard Huhn had barricaded himself in an Ingleside garage early Tuesday morning, after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman. Huhn was said to be given multiple opportunities to surrender, but only complied after being bitten by K9 Dax. The 53-year-old was hospitalized for his bites, then charged with violating an order of protection with a previous conviction.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-12-23)