K9 Dax Finds Battery Victim, Arrest Made

(Beach Park, IL) K9 Dax is bring credited with a save during a situation in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the popular police dog and Deputy John Forlenza were called overnight Monday to search for the victim of a battery who was heavily intoxicated, and walked away from the scene.

Dax was able to track the victim, who was without shoes and a shirt, to a nearby manufactured home where he was found cold and bloody. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, while the battery suspect was arrested. No further details were released.