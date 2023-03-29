K9 Officer Riggs In Court As Case Against Alleged Shooter Continues

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The K9 officer that was shot during a pursuit appeared in court Tuesday.

Riggs was in court so that the jury in the case could inspect where the dog was shot.

Allan Brown faces multiple felonies in connection with the October 2021 incident.

Brown was fleeing while wanted in Chicago for two homicides.

He was spotted in Kenosha County near highway 45 and 50 and after pulling over for deputies he fled on foot.

Riggs caught up with Brown and bit him before Brown allegedly shot Riggs point blank in the head.

Among the state’s witnesses were the deputies on the scene that day and the jury saw the footage of the incident from their body cams.

Riggs recovered from his injuries and is back on the job.