K9 Officer Riggs Returns Home

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–K9 Officer Riggs returned home last night after undergoing surgery for a bullet wound to the head.

It happened last week during a confrontation with a homicide suspect from Chicago. Riggs helped subdue the suspect-identified as 33 year old Allen Brown of Countryside-despite his wounds. Riggs was rushed to emergency surgery after the incident while Brown also underwent surgery for gunshot wounds.

He was listed in stable condition. Brown will have charges pending against him on both sides of the state border.