Kayaker Body Found

(Fort Sheridan, IL) The body of a man missing in Lake Michigan since late August has been found. Sebastian Duncan’s remains were discovered over the weekend near Fort Sheridan, not far from where he and a friend were kayaking on August 27th, when their vessels flipped.

One of the men was able to make it to shore, but Duncan never made it, leading to a multi-agency land, air and water search. The 20-year-old’s father talked about the find, saying dental records confirmed the identity on Sunday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, the findings of which, have not yet been released.

Tim Vander Tuuk reporting…