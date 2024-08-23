Kemper Center Executive Director Daniel Gaschke Resigns Amid Leadership Changes

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Daniel Gaschke has resigned as the Executive Director of the Kemper Center Inc., citing significant recent changes in the organization’s leadership and direction.

Gaschke, who was hired as Executive Director in April 2024 after a thorough selection process that began in October 2023, announced his immediate resignation following the departure of five board members and the implementation of new bylaws and strategic shifts by the new board.

Gaschke expressed disappointment that he could no longer align with the organization he joined just months ago, despite his pride in accomplishments like rebranding efforts and overseeing a busy summer season.

He plans to focus on his role as Vice Chair of the Kenosha County Board and his family’s business moving forward.