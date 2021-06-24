Ken. Common Council Set to Meet in Person; Acquires More Land

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–After more than a year of going virtual the Kenosha Common Council is set to meet in person again. The council voted this week to end the pandemic emergency which put the city mostly on a virtual basis.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that while he believes most meetings should be in person, plans are in the works to keep a virtual option available.

The council also acquired another property near 75th Street and 39th Avenue which the city will use to help alleviate flooding in the area.

That area of the city has suffered serious flooding problems in previous years causing damage to homes and businesses in that neighborhood.