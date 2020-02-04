Kennedy Calls Out Critics For Misleading and False Reports

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha City Council President Anthony Kennedy called out those who he says are stoking negative feelings against him and his fellow Alderpersons based on false or misleading reports.

Kennedy did not specifically name any individuals or web pages, but got emotional as he spoke on the subject at Monday’s Common Council meeting.

Kennedy says that while he may not always agree with his colleagues, he knows their efforts come from the right place.

Kennedy, who found himself at the center of such efforts on-line after a December incident at his workplace, said that such purveyors know that their info is false but continue to spread to bolster their own reputation.