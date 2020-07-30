Kenosha Adds More Covid-19 Cases; 3 Inmates Test Positive For Virus

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha added 36 new cases of Covid-19 Wednesday for a new total of 2-thousand three hundred forty-eight. The rate of positive tests is up 12 percent from last week.

No new deaths were reported so the total is 51.

The Kenosha County Division of Health reports that 76 percent of cases are considered recovered. The death rate is at 2 percent and 22 percent of cases have been diagnosed in the past 30 days.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that recent testing of the employees of the department and inmates in the Kenosha Jail identified zero employees and three inmates testing positive.