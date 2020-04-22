Kenosha Air Quality Gets Mixed Reviews

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—How is Kenosha’s air quality? That depends on who you ask. According to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency, the state no longer has a failing grade for air quality.

But another separate report from the American Lung Association gives the area an “F.” The EPA ruling stems from Kenosha meeting standards set in 2008 for ozone levels in the atmosphere.

However the American Lung Association says that level is still not safe-especially for those who already suffer from lung related problems.