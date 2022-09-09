Kenosha Airport Expansion “A Work In Progress”

jet engine of an aircraft

“It’s a work in progress.”

That’s the message from the head of Kenosha Airport Commission who is responding to concerns about expansion to accommodate a 737 airplane.

A plane that size can currently utilize the Kenosha Regional Airport’s runway, but a private so-far unnamed person wants to be able to keep and maintain his 737 there.

To accomplish this a new, larger hangar would have to be constructed.

5th District Alderman Rocco LaMacchia-who is also the chairman of the Airport Commission-told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that there are a lot of misconceptions swirling about the idea.

At Wednesday night’s Kenosha Common Council meeting 17th District Alderman David Bogdala derided the lack of details surrounding the issue.

At that meeting Alderman LaMacchia promised that his fellow alderpersons would receive more information Thursday morning.

Sources told WLIP News that info was never sent.

