Kenosha Alderman Calls For Body Cam Footage To Be Released in Viral Kenosha Police Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha alderman is calling for the release of the police body cam footage of a now viral incident at a Kenosha restaurant.

8th District Alderman David Mau says that the incident in which a Zion man was arrested after officers mistakenly thought he was involved in a hit and run again puts the city in a negative light.

The couple at the center of the controversy has reportedly hired an attorney that’s seeking the charges in connection with the incident to be dropped.

Jermelle English was charged with resisting an officer and disorderly conduct after allegedly refusing to cooperate with the officer’s investigation into the crash.