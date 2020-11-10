Kenosha Alderman Takes Heat Over Social Media Post

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha Alderman found himself in some hot social media water after posts he made last week. 5th District Alderman Rocco Lamacchia made the posts recently that seemed to make light of looting in the wake of the 2020 Election.

The post was later removed but not before another alderman, 10th District Alderman Anthony Kennedy shared the post and expressed his disappointment in what he characterized as racist comments related to the post.

The post was also shared by Kenosha native and actor Mark Ruffolo who also derided the comments.

As of yesterday afternoon, Alderman Lamacchia’s Facebook page had apparently been removed from the platform.