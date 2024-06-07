Kenosha and KUSD Announce School Property Transfers for Community Redevelopment and Affordable Housing

Kenosha, WI(WLIP)—The City of Kenosha and Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) have announced a property transfer initiative to redevelop five school properties from the district to the city and one from the city to the district.

This plan aims to benefit the community, particularly through affordable housing development, following the 2023-24 school year.

Mayor David F. Bogdala and KUSD Superintendent Dr. Jeff Weiss highlighted the project’s potential to revitalize the city and ensure decisions benefit the community.

The properties involved include KTEC West, McKinley Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Jefferson Annex, Washington Middle School to the city, and KTEC East to KUSD.

The redevelopment will focus on affordable housing, community spaces, economic growth, and enhanced school facilities.

The community will be engaged throughout the process, with final approval expected from the KUSD Board of Education and Kenosha Common Council by late summer.