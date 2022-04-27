Kenosha Announces Collaborative Effort To Create “Pipeline of Local Talent”

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha has announced a collaborative effort which includes several local partners aimed at “… creating a pipeline of local talent to area colleges and future employers.” (042622KELAvFINAL)

The Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, created in the former Brown Bank Building in Kenosha’s Uptown, is a partnership with Carthage College, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Herzing University, Gateway Technical College, Jockey International, the Mahone Fund and many others.

KELA will host a new Best Buy Teen Tech Center®, a safe, after-school space where students will have access to the latest technology and develop critical skills through hands-on activities.

It’s set to open later this year.