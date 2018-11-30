Kenosha Approves 2019 Budget

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha City Council approved its 2019 budget. The operating budget is $83.4 millionand was approved by a 15-1 margin. The budget includes five new police officers and 2 new firefighters as approved by voters in a recent referendum.

Public safety takes up two thirds of the budget which also includes a 1 percent pay increase for employees. Homeowners will see an increase in their property taxes of around 40 dollars on average.

Next year’s budget reflects a $2.4 million increase over this year.

The total tax levy increase is $581,000 and the city’s debt service is going up by $914,000.