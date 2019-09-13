Kenosha Approves New Flood Preventing Pumps

KENOSHA, WI–The rainy weather is a good time to get an update on the city of Kenosha’s efforts to prevent flooding. Long before this week’s rain events the city began the process of purchasing two new outfall pumps because of the high water levels in Lake Michigan.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that approval for the pumps came this week.

Installation should begin soon, replacing the temporary pumps that have been in place. Once that’s done the pumps will offer some peace of mind for those close to the lake.

The pumps should be installed by next month.