Kenosha Authorities address Rittenhouse Anxiety

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Kenosha Police Department understand and recognize the anxiety surrounding the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. There are many questions being asked from our community as well as media outlets.

Our departments have worked together and made coordinated efforts over the last year to improve response capabilities to large scale events. We have also strengthened our existing relationships with State and Federal resources. At this time, we have no reason to facilitate road closures, enact curfews or ask our communities to modify their daily routines.

Lastly and most importantly, we have and will continue to be engaged with our community leaders.

For up to date and accurate information please follow us at:

https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCountySheriff/

https://twitter.com/Kenosha_Sheriff

https://www.facebook.com/.Kenoshapolice/

https://twitter.com/@kenoshapolice

https://twitter.com/City_of_kenosha