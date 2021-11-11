Kenosha authorities preparing for Rittenhouse verdict

As the Kyle Rittenhouse trial proceeds in Kenosha, Kenosha authorities are preparing for the verdict in the case and the possibility of any discord regarding the decision.

The Kenosha Sherriff’s Department released this statement Thursday…

The Kenosha County Sheriff‘s Department and the Kenosha Police Department have been and will continue to monitor the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. We recognize that some varying opinions and feelings revolve around the trial that may cause concerns. Both of our departments have dedicated staff working in conjunction with local, State, and Federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our communities.

The trial is in it’s ninth day of testimony and may conclude early next week.

