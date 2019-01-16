Kenosha Bar May Lose License Over Police Calls

KENOSHA, WI–Multiple police calls may cause a Kenosha tavern to lose their cabaret license. Red Zone, a bar on the 4800 block of Sheridan Road is at the center of the controversy. Police records show that officers have responded to the business 18 times since mid-November with complaints ranging from noise to alleged fights and battery.

That’s caused the Kenosha Licensing and Permit committee to recommend the license revocation. Red Zone’s owner disputed that claim at Monday’s meeting. He and his representative questioned the motives of the committee, saying the they were targeting the establishment over the hip-hop music played there.

Red Zone has not received any demerit points-although that does not mean the license cannot be revoked. The City Council will take up the matter at its January 23rd meeting.