Kenosha Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run; Police Seek Driver

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Sunday night around 11:36 PM on Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

Police arrived to find a 50-year-old Kenosha man with severe injuries and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The victim was first taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to Milwaukee.

Authorities are seeking the driver involved and urge anyone with information to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau.