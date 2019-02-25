Kenosha Boys and Girls Club to Host “World’s Least Athletic Race”

 

KENOSHA, WI–The Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha will be hosting what’s being dubbed the least-athletic and most run race ever. The Leprechaun and Lederhosen point-1 K Beer Run will be held on Saturday march 16th at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten. B & G Club Kenosha CEO Jake McGee told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the events and others like it help support the Boys and Girls Club and its mission.

 

 

Participants get a t-shirt, bumper sticker, one post race complimentary green beer and more. Organizers prefer registration by March 3rd so that can guarantee your shirt size. To buy tickets and get more information click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-leprechaun-lederhosen-1k-beer-run-tickets-54295849347

