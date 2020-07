KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha will not have a fireworks show this year. Usualy held late on the 4th of July, the Kenosha Festival Foods Fireworks had been delayed to Labor Day weekend.

However, as Kenosha Community Liaison Kris Kochman told WLIP Happenings Q and A that the mayor has decided to cancel them once again.

Kenosha’s Fall Fest has also been canceled due to the pandemic.