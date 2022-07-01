Kenosha Celebrates America

The Independence Day holiday weekend is (almost) here and Kenosha’s festivities begin this afternoon.

The Rainbow Valley Carnival opens Friday afternoon at 5.

It’s located between 54th and 55th Streets west of 6th Avenue.

Beginning Saturday afternoon at 3, Celebrate America will feature two stages with live music including the Shoreline Stage along the harbor near 54th Street and 4th Avenue and the Fireworks Stage at Veterans Memorial Park next to city hall.

There will also be vendors and other attractions.

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade is Sunday at 1 PM beginning at Washington Road and 7th Avenue and then moving south towards Library Park.

The Kenosha Pops will play a medley of patriotic songs at the Kenosha Bandshell at 4 PM on July 4th, followed by Yesterday’s Children until the fireworks at 9:30 PM.

Celebrate America Schedule of bands July 2-4:

July 2nd

Shoreline Stage (along the harbor near 54th Street and Fourth Ave.)

3 p.m. Isabella Maria (top country hits)

5:45 p.m. The Collective (rock and pop hits)

8:30 p.m. The First Wave (80s New Wave/Alternative)

Fireworks Stage (at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St.)

3:30 p.m. Saturday June Band (straight ahead rock and roll)

6:15 p.m. Project Nostalgia (pop and classic rock – Cheap Trick, Joan Jett,

Queen, etc)

9 p.m. Beyond the Blonde (tribute to ladies in rock – Pink, Gwen Stefani,

Lady Gaga, etc)

July 3rd

Shoreline Stage

3:00 p.m. Simply Sound (pop rock, 80s to today)

5:45 p.m. Kung Fu & Whiskey (60s/70s rock)

8:30 p.m. Kashmir (Led Zeppelin tribute)

Fireworks Stage

3:30 p.m. Eco Limes (The 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond)

6:15 p.m. Andrew Scott Dendinger (rock, Bob Seger, Eagles, Chris Stapleton,

etc.)

9:00 p.m. Poison’d Crue (classic hair band favorites)

July 4th

Shoreline Stage

12:00 p.m. Smolen & Friends (classic rock, country, pop)

2:45 p.m. Whiskey & Harmony (country and pop rock)

5:00 p.m. AM/FM (the hits from the 80s to today)

5:00 p.m. Seal Party (Psychedelic soul from this west coast duo)

7:45-9:00 p.m. and 9:30-10:30 p.m. Boys & Toys (Kenosha rock band)

Fireworks Stage

12:30 p.m. Flat Creek Hwy (bluegrass/Americana)

3:15 p.m. Would You Kindly? (female-fronted Kenosha rock band)

5:00 p.m. Seal Party (Psychedelic soul from this west coast duo)

7:45-9:00 p.m. & 9:30-10:30 p.m. The Hat Guys (dance rock, disco, 80s to current)

Full schedule and more info here

