KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Restaurant Week is in full swing. Over 40 restaurants in Kenosha County are participating with special menu items for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at special prices. Meredith Jumisko, with the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that it’s easy to participate.

There’s also a grand prize for those who visit enough of the restaurants.

For more information and a list of participating restaurants click here