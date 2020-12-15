Kenosha Man Charged With Attempted Homicide After Allegedly Stabbing Relative

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is charged with attempted first degree homicide for allegedly stabbing his great aunt.

The incident happened just after 9 AM Friday at a home near 60th Avenue and 55th Street. According to police reports, 30 year old Jarron Johnson allegedly stabbed the victim 18 times, waking up the woman’s roommate.

That person used an ashtray to beat the attacker over the head before running for help. Johnson was arrested after a short foot chase in which he reportedly jumped on top of a squad car.

His bond is set at 7-hundred thousand dollars.