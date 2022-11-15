Kenosha Christmas Tree Lighting; Kick Off To Holiday Celebrations Set for Nov. 25

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha has announced its plans to kick off the Christmas holiday season.

The lighting of the City of Kenosha’s Christmas tree will be part of an evening of festivities for the annual Lightin’ Up celebration downtown on Friday, Nov. 25.

Events get underway at 3:45 PM.

The Kenosha Christmas tree is located near the Kenosha Public Museum on 1st Avenue and the lights will be switched on by Santa Claus and Mayor John Antaramian at 4:30 PM.

There will also be live music, family activities and special promotions at downtown businesses.

Santa will be available to visit with people from 5-8 p.m. at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

Visits with Santa are free and photos are welcome.

