Kenosha City Council Denies Blake Damage Claim

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Kenosha have denied a claim for damages from Jacob Blake Jr.

Blake Jr. was paralyzed when he was shot by a white police officer last summer.

Blake sought damages for medical expenses, lost wages and “pain and suffering and disfigurement.”

The claim was capped at $50,000 under state law. But Blake’s lawyers submitted an itemization of “special damages” in the amount of nearly $777,000.

The Kenosha City Council voted 17-0 to reject Blake’s request. There was no deliberation.

The city administrator says the filing of the claim was a formality that could allow Blake to sue for the damages.