Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day which is a federal holiday.

However in Kenosha there is no delay for trash and recycling pickup next week. So if Monday is your trash collection, put it on the curb as normal.

The Kenosha Municipal Building, as well as the Public and Civil War Museums will be closed as is the concrete and brick drop off site.

City libraries will be open on Monday.