Kenosha Co. Health Department: Second Corona Dose Info

From the Kenosha County Health Facebook page…

SECOND-DOSE INFO: We are receiving many questions from people who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are now awaiting the second. Here’s what you need to know:

You should receive your second dose from the same provider who administered your first one.

To those who received their first dose from the Kenosha County Division of Health, we will contact you when we have supplies in hand to provide your second dose.

The Kenosha County Division of Health is not presently scheduling vaccine appointments — for first or second doses — more than one week out. This is due to week-to-week uncertainty about the amount of doses we will be authorized to receive from the state.