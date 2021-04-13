Kenosha Co. Health to hold vaccine clinic west of the I

Woman receiving an injection in her arm

Kenosha County Public Health, in partnership with Westosha Central High School, will hold a COVID-19 community vaccination clinic at the school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday.

This clinic is open to people who live, work or study in Kenosha County. Appointments are recommended, although the clinic may be able to accept walk-in clients on a first-come, first-served basis.

Appointments, while they remain available, may be made at kenoshacounty.org/vaccine.

Kenosha County Public Health teamed up with Westosha Central earlier this month and in March to offer vaccination clinics available to teachers and staff of all public schools west of the interstate.

A second-dose clinic will be scheduled at Westosha Central at the appropriate time interval after the April 17 clinic.

All Wisconsin residents ages 16 and up are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kenosha County vaccination call center is also available to assist with appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-605-6799.