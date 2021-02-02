Kenosha Commits To “Innovation” At Former Engine Plant Site

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council has recommitted itself to the innovation center at the former Chrysler Engine Plant site.

The billion dollar proposal was reaffirmed at last night’s Common Council meeting with no discussion and on a unanimous vote. The city commits seven point four million dollars for infrastructure in the area including roads and utilities.

Another four point nine million dollars from the Economic Development Administration will be added for a total of more than 12 million dollars on infrastructure.

The Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood will develop opportunities for job training and placement, business development, and education in science and technology fields. The council also approved more money for soil remediation at the site.