Kenosha Committee Approves Mask Mandate Extension

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Public Safety and Welfare Committee has approved changes to the city’s mask mandate.

At last night’s meeting the committee voted unanimously to extend the city’s mask mandate and social distancing guidelines until the end of May.

Those rules were set to expire at the end of the month and the measure’s sponsor Alderman Bill Siel had wanted an extension until the end of July.

The measure still needs Common Council approval next week.