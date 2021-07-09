Kenosha Common Council Acquires Land With An Eye Towards Public Safety

The city of Kenosha continues to improve its infrastructure with an eye towards public safety.

At this week’s Common Council meeting the city moved to acquire land near the 62-hundred block of 19th Avenue with an aim to tear down the current buildings there and put the roads through.

A similar plan is in the works for another dead end three blocks east near 16th Avenue and 62nd Street.

The plans will take some time to come to fruition as land deals are finalized and current leases on the buildings run out.