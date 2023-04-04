Kenosha Common Council Approves 1.4 Million Square Foot Distribution Facility

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council voted to approve Uline’s expansion in the city.

The council voted for the 1.4 million square foot distribution facility to be on the northwest corner of 128th Avenue and 38th Street.

There was some opposition to the facility.

4th District Alderperson Holly Kangas questioned a representative from Uline about the environmental impact of the building-including the use of solar panels.

The spokesperson said the company went in a different direction that was still environmentally friendly.

Still, Kangas was not convinced.

Alderperson Kangas was one of three alderpersons who voted against the development.