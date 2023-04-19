Kenosha Common Council Approves $191,000 For Uptown Children’s Library

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council approved 191-thousand dollars Monday for architectural services at the Uptown Children’s Library.

The contract with Engberg Anderson Inc is for the library to be installed on the first floor of the new building under construction on 22nd Avenue in Kenosha.

However the proposal sparked a conversation about adding another library in close proximity to another library branch while there are none on the west side of the city.

Voting in opposition to the proposal was 16th District Alderman Dominic Ruffalo who told WLIP that he doesn’t think the plan is a good one for his constituents.

The children’s library will utilize 7,700 square feet of space and focus on users between birth and 5th grade along with their family members.